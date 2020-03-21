Community Outpour for More Face Masks for Minnesota Healthcare Workers – Up News Info

Mortrud says they are specifically looking to collect N95 face masks, which are CDC approved.

"We are at a point where nurses are told that if they have to, they just have to wear a scarf or a T-shirt to cover their faces," Carrie Mortrud, with the MNA.

The MNA says some nurses are currently having to use unsafe measures to cover their faces in the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, Randolph Ave. in St. Paul was the only "busy,quot; place in the state, as dozens of people made their way to the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) building to drop off donated facial masks.

This mask drop happens every day from noon to 2 p.m. through Sunday, March 29 at 345 Randolph Avenue, # 200 St. Paul, MN 55102.

On Friday, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity donated 7,500 N95 masks to Hennepin Healthcare and M Health Fairview.

"We had all of these additional masks that were available, they were very high quality masks, we used them during our construction process," said Chris Coleman, Habitat President and CEO.

Coleman says these masks were originally donated to them, so they wanted to pay for it.

"We must also be generous to the community that serves us so well," said Coleman.

Hospital masks do not always have to be of this quality to be safe and functional. Allina Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota have teamed up to create an online blog and kits with all the materials you need, to educate volunteers on how to create a CDC-compliant home fabric mask that is reusable .

"Anyone who knows how to sew, who has basic sewing skills, can use 100% cotton fabric they already have at home in their hiding place," said Susan Schuster of Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota.

If you don't have the materials to sew at home, Treadle Yard Goods in St. Paul collected 50 cloth kits for volunteers to collect. They are open on Sundays for pick-ups.

"With the kits we are putting together, you can make about 25 masks with just 4 yards of fabric," said Schuster.

If you are a Minnesota health system wishing to receive handmade masks or a local fabric store that would like to supply fabric to volunteers, please contact Susan Schuster at [email protected] to add it to the list.