Phew! The coronavirus pandemic has called on government officials to do everything possible to ensure that residents from one city to another and from one state to another can live as normally as possible.

And while businesses are closing, residents have expressed concern that they may not be able to pay their bills. Many states are taking the necessary steps to ensure that residents have access to public services despite their ability to pay their bills.

Florida Mayor Pam Triolo, however, has not yet followed suit. During a disaster among Florida officials, Mayor and Commissioner Omari Hardy got very hot after he called all leaders for forcing residents to pay to turn on the lights in their homes.

Commissioner Hardy's emotional reaction to the mayor's choice not to implement similar policies can only be described by him as his "no action."

"We cut people's public services this week and made them pay what could have been their last check to us, to turn on their lights in a global health pandemic," he screams. "But that doesn't matter to you, but every two years you walk around and beg people for their votes."

The mayor continues to call the commissioner disrespectful and claims that she "did nothing." All the time, the commissioner calls her for not closing beaches and not banning large gatherings, putting people at risk of spreading the virus.

