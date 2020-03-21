Colorado sees two additional deaths, 112 new cases of coronavirus, as the virus continues to spread

Matilda Coleman
Colorado health officials confirmed two additional deaths and 112 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday as the highly infectious disease continues to spread across the state.

The deaths include an Eagle County man in his 60s with underlying health problems and an El Paso man in his 70s, local health officials said in news releases. The Eagle County man was identified by friends and family as Rod Powell, a well-known Vail musician, the Vail newspaper reported.

The influx of positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday brings the state to 475 cases total, with 49 people hospitalized. Six people have died, including three in El Paso County.

