Colorado reports fifth death linked to coronavirus

Eagle County health officials confirmed on Saturday that a man in his 60s died of the new coronavirus, the fifth in Colorado since the global outbreak came to the state this month.

The man, who had underlying health problems, died at a Denver hospital, Eagle County health officials said in a press release.

“It is with great regret that we are confirming the loss of one of the members of our COVID-19 community. We are very saddened by the news and express our condolences to the family, "said Heath Harmon, Eagle County Director of Public Health and Environment in the press release." The news of this loss in our community serves as a Solemn reminder that COVID-19 can pose greater risks to some members of our community, particularly older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions. We all must take steps to protect our families, ourselves, our friends and our community. "

Vail Daily Archive

Rod Powell entertains skiers at Pepi’s in Vail Village.

Vail Daily identified the man as Rod Powell, who delighted the apres-ski crowds for decades at Vail with his musical talents.

"Rod Powell was a legend in Vail and he made many happy during his tenure as Vail's number one artist," said Shannon Tanner, his old friend and musician in a massive email reviewed by the newspaper.

