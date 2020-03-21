Colorado College Athletes Can Take Advantage of Name and Image Beginning in 2023

%MINIFYHTML380de9ea0b6bd0b14a94ae697842852311% %MINIFYHTML380de9ea0b6bd0b14a94ae697842852312%

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill allowing Colorado's college athletes to take advantage of his name, image, and likeness, the governor's office announced Friday.

The bill, which was introduced by State Senator Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora and three other Democrats earlier this year, received little opposition on her way to the governor's desk and was endorsed by CU Athletic Director, Rick George. The law takes effect on January 1, 2023.

While it differs from a bill passed by California in 2019, the first of its kind, it shares similarities with proposals that have been heard in more than a dozen state legislatures across the country.

"There is a movement across the country where most lawmakers are introducing this law," Fields said in a telephone interview from his home. “For (the NCAA) to have a unified approach for these athletes, they would have to catch up.

"The states are already making progress on this legislation, so I think it is only a matter of time before we have national and federal legislation that aligns with what we are doing in Colorado."

Only nine members of the House voted against the Colorado bill, while all senators voted in favor, except one who abstained.

George's endorsement of the proposal was significant, given that Buffs AD is part of an NCAA task force looking at the issue of student-athlete compensation.

The bill states that a college athlete's income "may not affect a student's scholarship eligibility." The provisions within the bill also limit conflicts of interest and require athletes to disclose winnings to school.

Fields said he would like to have had a little more fanfare with the firm, but with the coronavirus outbreak keeping lawmakers in their homes, there were more important things to deal with.

"We were planning a big celebration," he said, "but suddenly this COVID-19 crisis happened and changed everything."