Cody Simpson assures that he is & # 39; completely sober & # 39; despite the behavior during self-isolation

%MINIFYHTMLf090a0d0c37aa0525b1bcb341a9b7bb911% %MINIFYHTMLf090a0d0c37aa0525b1bcb341a9b7bb912%

WENN / Instar

Fans wonder if Miley Cyrus' singing boyfriend had taken anything to deal with the coronavirus crisis after she shared pictures of him dancing energetically in her room.

Up News Info –

Cody Simpson He was forced to reaffirm his sobriety when fans questioned his erratic behavior online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian singer, who recently revealed that he has been sober since he found love with his new girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, has self-isolated with the "Wrecking Ball" star.

%MINIFYHTMLf090a0d0c37aa0525b1bcb341a9b7bb913% %MINIFYHTMLf090a0d0c37aa0525b1bcb341a9b7bb914%

However, after sharing a clip on Thursday, March 19, in which he danced energetically around his room, the star raised concerns about the relapse.

%MINIFYHTMLf090a0d0c37aa0525b1bcb341a9b7bb915% %MINIFYHTMLf090a0d0c37aa0525b1bcb341a9b7bb916%

"Day 6 and I'm finally starting to break up! #CORONAVIRUS," the post captioned.

Taking the comments into account, fans began to wonder if he had taken anything to deal with the global health crisis, with one fan writing: "(On a scale of 1-10, how sober are you?"

"DEAD SOBER believe it or not," he replied.

Speaking to InStyle Australia recently, Cody credited the sober life that allowed him to succeed in so many different fields.

"Now I am more interested in immersion and feeling good, strong, open and clear. I found that being sober helps a lot with that," explained the star. "I can't say I'm going to do (sobriety) forever or even next year. It's just that now is what feels good."

<br />

The Covid-19 outbreak has recorded more than 252,000 cases of the virus, resulting in a death toll of more than 10,400, since it began in December (19).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised people to practice social distancing and stay at home in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.