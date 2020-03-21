Clara Lionel de Rihanna Foundation donates $ 5 million for COVID-19 relief

Rihanna is contributing to global coronavirus relief efforts in a big way.

The Clara Lionel Foundation, singer and fashion magnate, announced Saturday that it has donated $ 5 million to COVID-19's rapid response efforts in the United States and around the world. The money will go to local food banks that serve at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States, and will also be used to promote acceleration of coronavirus testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional resources. capacity and support for native communities.

The funds will also be used to purchase protective equipment for front-line health workers and diagnostic laboratories, to establish and maintain intensive care units, to accelerate the development of vaccines and other therapies worldwide, to train workers in health and to distribute critical respiratory supplies. .

"It has never been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities, who will be most affected by this pandemic." Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said in a statement.