City Council contemplates street vendor moratorium in response to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML70dc2d3ded19c1d3d7ecb37cf7e7487211% %MINIFYHTML70dc2d3ded19c1d3d7ecb37cf7e7487212%

– There is no doubt that Angelenos love their tacos and the street vendors who sell them, but the City is trying to close them in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Driving through the streets of the Westlake district, street vendors are a common sight: many of them handle food without gloves and exchange cash without a place to wash their hands.

That is why the Los Angeles City Council has taken steps to implement a moratorium on street vending.

%MINIFYHTML70dc2d3ded19c1d3d7ecb37cf7e7487213% %MINIFYHTML70dc2d3ded19c1d3d7ecb37cf7e7487214%

"With great caution, we thought protecting life was more important than subsistence," said Council Member Gil Cedillo.

%MINIFYHTML70dc2d3ded19c1d3d7ecb37cf7e7487215% %MINIFYHTML70dc2d3ded19c1d3d7ecb37cf7e7487216%

RELATED: Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Climb to 300; Garcetti Announces New Online Resource for Workers

Cedillo said a motion was unanimously approved earlier this week with the understanding that while there are just over a dozen authorized sellers, tens of thousands of sellers will suffer.

"Right now it's about public safety," said Cedillo. "This is a really challenging health crisis, and we have to put that first."

Sarah Portnoy, an associate professor at the University of Southern California, whose focus is food studies in Latinx communities, said information about the pandemic was not reaching everyone in need, especially among working poor.

"Let's try to be as free of judgment as we can and be patient with others and understand in these incredibly challenging times," he said.

That is why the city said it wants to educate and inform vendors to comply rather than arrest people.

RELATED: St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles to Be Used to Treat Coronavirus Patients

Community leaders are also working to provide financial aid, including assistance for those who are undocumented.

"There is help in terms of a moratorium on evictions," said Cedillo.

And while the initial motion did not include food trucks, Cedillo said he would file it Tuesday when the council takes a final vote on the moratorium.