Cinematographers Guild to Offer Fee Relief During Coronavirus Closure – Deadline

Quota relief during the coronavirus crisis is coming to members of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600. In a video message to its members, newly elected ICG President John Lindley said the union is also considering an expansion of its Fund difficulties to account for loss of income due to the closure of industry COVID-19.

"The question I've been asked a lot lately is about the possibility of dues relief for our membership," Lindley said in the video. "I have called a special meeting of the national executive board for next Wednesday, March 2. We will talk about our resources and find out how to allocate them for the benefit of the members, and I am sure that some form of quota relief will come out of that meeting. We're also going to talk about expanding the Hardship Fund to include members who asked for help because of the coronavirus. Those decisions will be made at the end of Wednesday. We won't end that meeting without making decisions in both areas, and we will inform you of those decisions. the next day ".

Lindley was elected president last Sunday, completing the term of former President Lewis Rothenberg, who resigned last month before the industry shutdown.

Watch the video below to see the full message: