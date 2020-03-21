Christian Siriano will make facial masks for New York medical staff

%MINIFYHTML05772cfbdee27d45174daa518f14494911% %MINIFYHTML05772cfbdee27d45174daa518f14494912%

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

After State Governor Andrew Cuomo shared the urgent need for basic protection, the fashion designer promised that his team, which included 'sewers and pattern makers', will help make them.

Up News Info –

Fashion designer Christian Siriano is committed to making face masks for New York medical workers treating coronavirus patients.

The "Catwalk Project"Star made the announcement after state governor Andrew Cuomo revealed his fears that first responders and other essential medical personnel will be left without coverage while caring for the sick during the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the Big Apple to a closure".

%MINIFYHTML05772cfbdee27d45174daa518f14494913% %MINIFYHTML05772cfbdee27d45174daa518f14494914%

"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks, my team will help make some," Christian wrote on Twitter. "I still have a full sewing team that works on staff that can help."

%MINIFYHTML05772cfbdee27d45174daa518f14494915% %MINIFYHTML05772cfbdee27d45174daa518f14494916%

<br />

Siriano representatives are now in contact with Cuomo administration staff to discuss "how it will work," a spokesperson for the designer told BuzzFeed.