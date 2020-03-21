Charity Racing Welfare to expand | Racing News

Racing Welfare plans to increase its capacity pending an unprecedented demand for its services as racing deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity offers a 24-hour helpline, 7 days a week, for anyone in the sport who needs assistance, or there is an online chat service if you prefer.

The support line is run by trained counselors who deal with problems ranging from financial problems to mental health.

CEO Dawn Goodfellow, who is now part of the industry's Covid-19 steering group, said: "It is vital for people to know that help is available to anyone in racing. Everyone feels the strain, but we really don't want anyone. feel that they cannot ask for help.

"While self-isolation is necessary to combat the virus, we don't want people in careers to feel isolated or with no one to turn to. We are here to help, so share your immediate problems with one of our experienced teams.

"While this is an unprecedented crisis, Racing Welfare wants to reassure everyone that we remain operational and that we are here to provide support to all of the racing people."

"We are aware that people from a wide range of different roles in the industry will face difficulties and we are continually monitoring the situation to provide updated information and guidance to anyone affected.

"The Racing support line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 0800 6300 443 for anyone needing assistance or via live online chat at www.racingwelfare.co.uk,quot;