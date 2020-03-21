Channing Tatum and his daughter always go on a father and daughter adventure

Channing Tatum and his and ex Jenna Dewanthe daughter of Everly Tatum They are enjoying quality bonding time in the midst of the current pandemic.

Governor of California Gavin newsom issued an order to stay home last week in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, people are still allowed to go out to exercise, as long as they stay six feet away from other people who are not part of their home. Late Friday, Channing posted on his Instagram story videos showing him and 6-year-old Everly on a father-daughter hiking adventure.

"In this moment of fear, we choose to remain adventurous and full of love and life," Channing wrote. Things are very scary. So for us, small challenges anywhere are small milestones to keep our hearts and minds present and connected. "

At one point, the two of them hit a cliff.

"If I die," Everly begins.

"You are not going to die," says Channing.

"If I die, I know I will always love you," says the girl.

"Well that's fine, we're definitely not going to die," he replies, laughing. "But I want you to know that I will always love you too."

"We're going to die!" Everly exclaims.

"No, let's get to the lake!" Channing says.