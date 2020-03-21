Cassie Randolph helps Colton Underwood amid his COVID-19 diagnosis

Positivity is key to Single alum Cassie Randolph.
On Friday, Colton Underwood shared the news that he tested positive for Coronavirus. He revealed that he was "resting,quot; at his girlfriend's house in Huntington Beach, California, where Cassie and her family have also been staying and practicing social distancing.
Later that night, Randolph turned to her Instagram Stories to give Bachelor Nation fans an update on her boyfriend's health. Additionally, she gave her 1.7 million followers information about how she and her family are helping Underwood, while prioritizing her own well-being.
"We will keep him informed about the symptoms and how this is going. We will all make sure we take good care of ourselves and stay healthy," he shared in a video from Instagram Story. "We try one, stay positive, two, take plenty of vitamins and get plenty of sleep."
Cassie assured her fans that she and her family have been following "proper protocol,quot; by practicing social distancing and "quarantining,quot; for the past week.
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
As for Colton? The 24-year-old star explained that he has been staying in a completely separate apartment from his family's home. Additionally, Cassie shared the ways she is helping her boyfriend during her diagnosis.
"He is currently in the third story and I am taking care of him by bringing him everything he needs (food, medicine, water, blankets, games)," he wrote in a following Instagram story. "Then it disinfects me every time I leave it."
She explained that she is not "hanging there,quot; with him and following CDC guidelines. However, she shared that Colton's diagnosis has been difficult to process, considering that she and her family were in close contact with him before his test results were positive.
At this time, she said it is not clear where The Bachelor Lead could have obtained COVID-19.
"It could have been anywhere it was the last 2 weeks," he shared. "Either from a stranger who touched the same door handle as a friend, (or from) someone in my family."
The 24-year-old reality star revealed that so far his brother is the only one in his family showing symptoms.
Colton hasn't shared any health updates with his fans yet. However, on Friday he announced his diagnosis.
"My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and I just received my results today. For anyone who is hesitant to quarantine … please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home," she captioned. an Instagram. Live video. "We will all get through this and come out stronger on the other side. I will keep you informed, I love you all."
As Cassie put it: "Please practice (social distancing) because it is the only thing we can do."
