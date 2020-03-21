Cassie Randolph helps Colton Underwood amid his COVID-19 diagnosis

As for Colton? The 24-year-old star explained that he has been staying in a completely separate apartment from his family's home. Additionally, Cassie shared the ways she is helping her boyfriend during her diagnosis.

"He is currently in the third story and I am taking care of him by bringing him everything he needs (food, medicine, water, blankets, games)," he wrote in a following Instagram story. "Then it disinfects me every time I leave it."

She explained that she is not "hanging there,quot; with him and following CDC guidelines. However, she shared that Colton's diagnosis has been difficult to process, considering that she and her family were in close contact with him before his test results were positive.

At this time, she said it is not clear where The Bachelor Lead could have obtained COVID-19.

"It could have been anywhere it was the last 2 weeks," he shared. "Either from a stranger who touched the same door handle as a friend, (or from) someone in my family."

The 24-year-old reality star revealed that so far his brother is the only one in his family showing symptoms.