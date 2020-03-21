Carlton Troutman charged in Edina Hit-and-Run case – Up News Info

A Michigan man has been charged in the hit-and-run case that injured a 17-year-old Edina high school student.

Carlton Troutman, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault in Hennepin County.

According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of January 23, officers responded to the intersection of France Ave. and Halifax Ave. in Edina. They learned that a girl, Kayla Avant, had been hit by a car when she got on the school bus. .

Eyewitnesses reported that the school bus approached the stop where the children were lined up on the right side of the street. However, a black sedan drove around the right side of the bus, up to the shoulder of the road, hitting Avant. They pushed her onto the hood of the car and threw her about 50 feet.

Officers examined surveillance video from the bus, which corroborated witness reports.

Edina officers were later able to identify the car, a 2018 Chevy Malibu, registered with a man in Edina. The man had filed a stolen vehicle report with Minneapolis police earlier that morning. However, Minneapolis police had located the car and brought the man to retrieve it before Edina police connected the car to the incident.

The car was recovered on January 28 in Mankato, after receiving more than 25 tips from the public.

Investigators continued to speak to witnesses who said there were three men inside the car when it hit Avant.

The police then spoke to the owner of the Chevy Malibu, who said that the night before the incident, he drove the car from Mankato to Minneapolis with Troutman and another man to pick someone up from the train station. The four drove to a house in southwest Minneapolis. The owner of the Malibu got out of the car and entered the house at night, leaving the car with the three men.

When he woke up the next morning, he saw that his car was missing and called one of the men he had left it with. The man told him that Troutman had "hit a boy." The owner later admitted that he made a false report of the stolen vehicle to cover up Troutman's criminal behavior.

According to one of the occupants of the car, when Troutman woke up in the car, realizing that the owner had slept inside, he started driving. He said that Troutman was angry, erratic and "cold blooded,quot;.

The other man added that Troutman had said, "Anyone can get it: children, mothers, babies." According to him, Troutman had intentionally beaten Avant.

Troutman then called Edina Police and spoke to an investigator on the phone, admitting that he was in the car. However, he alleged memory loss when asked about the incident.

According to the documents, Troutman attempted to threaten the lives of the other three men to prevent them from cooperating with the police.

If charged, Troutman could face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.