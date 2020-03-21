Can you get the coronavirus from the mail? Federal agencies experts say not likely – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Despite concerns, federal agencies and experts confirm that the coronavirus is unlikely to travel by mail.

The New England Journal of Medicine published a study earlier this week that found that the virus can be detected for up to three hours in air drops and up to three days on some surfaces.

Now, the World Health Organization shared this statement on its website:

"The risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperatures is … low."

And, at a joint press conference earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported evidence from China showing that COVID-19 is not transmitted through packets.

“If email were the primary form of infection spread, we would have seen more infections appear in remote parts of the world. Instead, we saw it among travelers … (who) left China before getting sick, "said CDC Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay Butler.

Federal agencies report that mail travel through a variety of temperatures reduces the likelihood of transmission.

Academics and professors at John Hopkins University and Yale University have also stated that the threat is no different than taking out food or buying groceries.