Can you get coronavirus twice? Promising research says no – BGR

Researchers in China may have shown that reinfection of COVID-19 is not possible in subjects who have recovered from the disease.

The scientists analyzed monkeys infected with the same coronavirus strain that is wreaking havoc worldwide and then attempted to reinfect them after recovery.

The bottom line is that you can get immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and once that happens reinfection is not possible. However, the study needs further verification and does not reveal how long the immunity will last.

China gave the world almost two months to prepare for the most serious threat of our generation, a new coronavirus that can be deadly in the elderly and immunocompromised. And yet the western world, including Europe and North America, was not yet adequately prepared. Two months is not enough time to create a miracle cure or a vaccine, but it is time that could have been used to strengthen defenses: the purchase and manufacture of essential medical supplies, including disinfectants, protective equipment, test kits, COVID-19 and fans. All hope is not lost, and time remains the most crucial resource we have to combat the new coronavirus. By adhering to strict social distancing measures and practicing better-than-usual hygiene, each of us buys the medical system the time it takes to treat patients without worrying about the impending collapse of local hospitals. And that time buys us something we desperately need: more research. The better we understand the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the better we will fight it and hopefully eradicate it.

Researchers have so far determined how the immune system responds to the virus, explaining why some people may recover on their own. Others have shown that the coronavirus is extremely resistant and can survive on various surfaces for up to three days. Scientists also found that patients with mild symptoms remain highly contagious from the first cough or sneeze. Crucially, the doctors were able to demonstrate that COVID-19 is not a man-made disease, which is one of the most popular conspiracy theories. Many others are studying new therapies that have started to show promise, as well as vaccines. And there is a new study that indicates that once infected, we may not be able to acquire the virus again because we develop immunity. However, the study takes much longer to be confirmed.

Published in bioRxiv A few days ago, the study comes from China, where researchers from various fields analyzed the ability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to reinfect a host.

From the first moment, we will tell you that the Bio Archive explains that the study is a preprint and that it was not certified by a peer review. That's one reason more time is needed, as these findings have to be corroborated by other scientists around the world before they can be applied to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The researchers inoculated four adult rhesus macaque monkeys with SARS-CoV-2 and observed them while developing symptoms of COVID-19, as well as during recovery. They continued testing them to measure the amount of virus in their bodies. They slaughtered one of the monkeys seven days after infection to measure viral replication within various organs, including the nose, lungs, intestine, spinal cord, heart, and bladder, and to assess the effects on the virus. in the body.

Viral loads peaked three days after infection, and SARS-CoV-2 was undetectable after 14 days. The researchers also found that the antibodies the immune system produced to fight the disease rose significantly at 14, 21, and 28 days after infections, compared to the 3-day peak.

After 28 days, two monkeys were reinfected with SARS-CoV-2, while one was used as a control. None of the monkeys developed symptoms after re-exposure to the virus, although the scientists observed "transient rise,quot; in body temperature in the reinfected subjects. Viral loads on nasopharyngeal and anal swabs were negative after re-exposure. One of the infected monkeys was euthanized five days after reinfection, but the researchers found no trace of viral replication or damage to the lungs, as was the case with the subject who was dissected seven days after the primary infection.

The scientists concluded that reinfection could not occur if the monkeys developed the neutralizing antibody at an early stage after the primary infection:

From our current longitudinal study of monkeys, reinfection could not occur if monkeys produced the neutralizing antibody at an early stage after primary infection. Consequently, convalescent patients will not be contagious when they accumulate enough specific antibody to develop immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

Even if they were re-exposed to the virus, the monkeys would not re-infect themselves:

On the other hand, viral replication was not detected in all primary tissues in re-exposed monkeys, implying that the coronavirus may not be hidden for a long time.

Results are essential for creating a future vaccine. They can help physicians understand why some of the COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from hospitals returned positive and improve the course of diagnosis and therapy:

In this study, our results indicated that primary SARS-CoV-2 infection could protect from subsequent exposures, which have the baseline for disease prognosis and vital implications for vaccine design. Importantly, unsuccessful rejection in NHP models suggested that re-positivity in discharged patients could not be due to reinfection

As you may have noticed, the researchers had to wait 33 days from the time the four subjects were infected to draw conclusions, and again, these conclusions need to be reviewed by others. Also, while it is good news that the body can acquire immunity to the COVID-19 virus to prevent reinfection, it is unclear how long that immunity will last, which is a crucial response we need to defeat this deadly virus.

So if you need more motivation to stay indoors, even if you're going crazy, the growing number of coronavirus studies should do the job. As you become a professional in social distancing, others are working around the world to finally beat this.

