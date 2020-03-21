Calls to postpone the Tokyo Olympics grow, but Japan remains firm – Deadline

The choir to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is growing, as national Olympic committees and sport governing bodies have asked the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government for a delay.

The Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committees are the last body to request the postponement, joining a list that includes Brazil, Slovenia, the USA swimming. USA And the athletics of EE. USA The Brazilian Olympic Committee has called for the Tokyo Games to be postponed for a year, citing "the notorious worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic" and "the consequent difficulty for athletes to maintain their best competitive level."

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled from July 24 to August 9, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 25 to September 6.

Toshiaki Endo, vice chairman of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games, said in response to Norway's request: “The organizing committee is not at the point where we need a decision on whether to cancel or postpone the games. The IOC will make the final decision. We will prepare thoroughly for the opening of the games in July. "

One problem with organizing games on time is the question of qualifications. So far, only about 57 percent of athletes have qualified, according to the IOC. Many qualifying events have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

In the event of a postponement or cancellation, fans who have purchased tickets and want a refund may be out of luck.

Ticket refunds are considered unlikely, according to the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun. The event may invoke its "public health emergency" clause, which does not hold them responsible for the 5 million tickets sold for the Olympic Games or the 1.7 million for the Paralympic Games. The two events have sold an estimated $ 83 million in tickets.

"Tokyo 2020 will not be liable for breach of any obligation under the Terms and Conditions to the extent that the breach is caused by Force Majeure," reads a section of the terms and conditions of the Games.



