Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale crosses 30 million players – Latest news

The new Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty called Warfare has seen more than six million players unite within 24 hours of the game's release on various platforms.

The number has been affected due to work-from-home policies as people remain indoors during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the game announced the arrival of a solo mode to its battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone.

It is available for free on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

At launch, Warzone only supported three-player squads. The mode will only support 150 players, just like the squad version, for a total of 50 squads per game.



Meanwhile, Fortnite and Apex Legends have regulars 100 per game. Apex Legends also introduced a limited time only mode, but it is currently not available.

The free, cross-platform experience, Call of Duty: Warzone, is available to download for free. You don't need to have the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone.

Warzone is a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk, where up to 150 players will battle for victory, in two different epic game modes, Battle Royale and Plunder.

For owners of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone will replace the & # 39; Classified & # 39; previously mentioned in the Main Menu.