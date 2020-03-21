BSNL: BSNL offers free broadband for a month to support work from home – Latest news

"The broadband service is offered free of charge for one month to all citizens across the country, who have BSNL fixed line and do not have broadband, so they can use this service to work from home, educate from home or any something that can minimize the need to move outdoors, "BSNL (CFA) director Vivek Banzal said in a statement.
Another BSNL official said the scheme is also applicable for new clients and after one month of use, all subscribers will be transferred to paid plans.
The official said the installation charge will apply to customers who opt for fiber optic connectivity.
BSNL customers can request the connection by phone.
"We have made the entire process paperless and customers do not need to come to our customer service center to take advantage of broadband service," said Banzal.
