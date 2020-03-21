Brora Rangers crowned Highland League champion when season ends early | Football news

Brora had a 13 point advantage with six games to play; "The League enters a form of hibernation, until the moment soccer is resumed after the pandemic,quot;

















Brora Rangers won the Highland League after it was decided to end the season immediately. We speak to President William Powrie.

The Brora Rangers have been confirmed as Highland League champions, after it was decided to end the season immediately in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Highland League is the fifth tier of Scottish football, along with the Lowland League, one step below the SPFL League Two.

Brora can still be given the chance to contest a tiebreaker with the Lowland League winners, which would determine who would face the bottom side in League 2 for a spot in the SPFL.

However, that situation remains unclear due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

Without Scottish football until at least April 30, the Highland League made the decision to end the season in a meeting on Saturday.

Brora is 13 points clear at the top, with six games still to play.

The club is pleased to announce that after today's Highland League meeting between all clubs, we have been declared league champions for the 2019/20 season. This decision was made in light of the current global health crisis. pic.twitter.com/jJocQmoI9W – Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) March 21, 2020

A Highland League statement said: "The League enters a form of hibernation, until such time as soccer is resumed after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At that time, the possibilities of creating meaningful competitions in the 2020-2021 season will be considered and that, in turn, will depend on when the restart takes place.

"At such a difficult time for everyone, the meeting was clear in their view that problems far more important than soccer are prevalent today, and health and livelihoods are much more important."

Brora's boss Steven Mackay said via the club's Twitter account: "Our goal at the beginning of the season was to finish the league as champions and the boys have done it, therefore I am incredibly proud of them and His achievements.

"Of course, we would have wanted to win the league by completing all our matches, but that has not been possible."

"The Highland League board and clubs deserve great credit for making a correct and fair decision.

"I don't think anyone can deny that my players have been the most consistent this season and deserve to be crowned champions, although we had stiff competition from other clubs."