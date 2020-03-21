Broncos, tight end Nick Vannett agree to a two-year contract, according to source

The Broncos added tight end depth on Saturday by agreeing terms with Nick Vannett on a two-year contract, according to a source.

Vannett, who turned 27 on March 6, joins a position group that has Noah Fant, Jeff Heuerman, Troy Fumagali, Jake Butt, Bug Howard and Austin Fort on the list.

