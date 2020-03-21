Broncos, tight end Nick Vannett agree to a two-year contract, according to source

The Broncos added tight end depth on Saturday by agreeing terms with Nick Vannett on a two-year contract, according to a source.

Vannett, who turned 27 on March 6, joins a position group that has Noah Fant, Jeff Heuerman, Troy Fumagali, Jake Butt, Bug Howard and Austin Fort on the list.

Vannett (6 ft 6 in, 261 lbs) played at Ohio State, where he was Heuerman's teammate for three years and was chosen in the third round in 2016 by Seattle.

In 55 regular season games (22 starts), Vannett has 61 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns. His best season for catching passes was 2018 (29 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns) in 528 snapshots.

Vannett was traded to Pittsburgh last September for a fifth-round pick. In 13 games for the Steelers, he had 13 catches for 128 yards.

Vannett is the sixth player to be added through trade or free agency, joining cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, right guard Graham Glasgow, quarterback Jeff Driskel and running back Melvin Gordon.