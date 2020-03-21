Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles reveals she's pregnant

Baby on Board!

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein They are waiting for a little nugget.

The 36-year-old actress shared the special news about the pregnancy on Saturday afternoon with a poignant message for her followers on social media.

She also thanked everyone for their wonderful support, especially since her baby announcement comes 2 years after her two children tragically died in an accident.

"We would like to announce our happy news," began Ruthie Ann's post. "We are expecting another child this spring! Thanks especially to all those who supported us after the accident, lifted us up in prayer and sprinkled us with Love, encouraged us, let us be and cry for these two years … and now rejoice with us in this new life. "

As some may remember: in March 2018, a then pregnant Ruthie Ann and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, were hit by a driver as they were leaving the church.