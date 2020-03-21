Bob Odenkirk takes his body to the limit by & # 39; Nobody & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML0f1f5d0b1c04b719b32c93701707039511% %MINIFYHTML0f1f5d0b1c04b719b32c93701707039512%

For his role as Hutch Mansell in the upcoming movie, the actor has been training for two years with 87Eleven, who previously worked on & # 39; Hobbs and Shaw & # 39; and & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; among others.

Actor Bob Odenkirk He pushed his body to the limit for two years to train for his next action thriller.

The star is known for her comedy and drama work, but she wanted to try something different after finishing the sixth and final season of "Breaking Bad" cleave "Better call Saul"

"I was a comedy writer for 25 years … and the good thing about being a comedy writer is that I didn't use my body," the 57-year-old joked. "My knees were fine, my back was fine, and then … I made it clear that I would like to make an action movie."

"I thought my character in Saul is a serious guy and he's really serious … he's seriously trying to get what he needs, and fails and struggles, keeps trying, without (no) fight, real fight. He's a type of person who you're still in an action movie. "

Odenkirk was subsequently offered the lead role in the film. "No one", and he took the opportunity:" It's the craziest thing ", he marveled at his last concert.

"I had to train for two years for that … I trained with a group of specialists called 87eleven. They make all the great movies."Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw& # 39;, & # 39;dead Pool& # 39; and & # 39;John wick& # 39; … "

And Odenkirk's role as Hutch Mansell required him to work like never before.

"I never spent that much time in a gym! It was like five, six hours in one day," he smiled.

Written by "John Wick" Derek Kolstad, "Nobody" stars Odenkirk as a man who becomes the target of a vengeful drug trafficker after intervening to help a woman who is harassed on the street.