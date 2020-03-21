Bloomberg to give $ 18 million to DNC

WASHINGTON (AP) – Mike Bloomberg is transferring $ 18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee in the largest such transfer.

It is the latest sign of the billionaire businessman's continued involvement in the race since his own campaign ended this month due to a lackluster show in the primaries on March 3. In those Super Tuesday contests, the former mayor of New York City won only one U.S. territory.

Bloomberg's contribution is more than the typical cash balance of the national party. The transfer will help DNC offset some of the big fundraising downsides compared to its Republican counterpart, which has typically raised tens of millions more than the Democratic organization throughout election cycles.

Bloomberg, one of the world's richest men with an estimated net worth of more than $ 60 billion, promised throughout his campaign that he would help Democrats try to defeat President Donald Trump, regardless of how he fared. his own offer from the White House.

The Bloomberg campaign, which hired a staff of 2,400 people in 43 states, will also transfer its offices in six core states to Democratic parties in those states, to help speed their recruitment and organization. Those states are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Former Bloomberg campaign employees at those offices will continue to be paid for their campaign until the first week of April and will have full benefits until the end of April. After that, they could, in theory, offer the party states a trained and ready group of potential hires to carry out their operations before the November general election.

Bloomberg had promised employees when they were hired that they would be paid until November, but earlier this month most of their campaign team were told they had been fired and would only be paid until the end of March.

DNC officials said Bloomberg's money and real estate transfers would be used to expand the party's 12-state battlefield program, with a focus on hiring additional staff to work in organizing and data operations. Former Bloomberg campaign employees will have no advantage in the hiring process, authorities said.

"Mayor Bloomberg and his team are honoring their commitment,quot; to stay engaged until November, DNC President Tom Pérez said in a statement. He added that the support "will help Democrats win the vote,quot; and "will help ensure that Donald Trump is a one-term president."

Bloomberg retired from the race on March 4, a day after his disappointment on Super Tuesday. Since then, he has given tens of millions of his own money to various Democratic groups and causes.

In a memo to Perez announcing the transfer, the Bloomberg campaign said that while Trump's "mismanagement,quot; of the coronavirus crisis should cost him, "Nor should we assume that Trump's incompetence will be enough to make him a president of a just mandate. "

"Trump's ability to lie and spread misinformation, particularly using digital tools and other media with undecided voters in the battlefield states, will continue to ensure a close race in November." Every decision we make as Democrats must account for this, ”the campaign wrote.

Since exiting the race, Bloomberg has contributed $ 500,000 to Voto Latino to help register Latino voters, $ 2 million to the future union collective to help register African American voters, and $ 2 million to Swing Left, a group focused on choosing Democrats in swing districts.

The DNC battlefield effort targets Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Florida, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. It's a mix of states that have shifted back and forth between the two parties in the past few presidential cycles and a few that have leaned toward the Republicans, but are expected to be competitive in November.

Although the DNC will never match its Republican counterpart in financial terms, Pérez and party leaders have valued coordination across the Democratic spectrum this presidential cycle after seeing Republicans quietly overshadow them in data operations and voter reach in 2016.

Democrats are still organizing a data exchange that will link the campaigns, the national party's voter archive, and voter information for independent groups like the Priorities USA Super PAC, a leading publicity and outreach player for the Democratic efforts.

As part of that effort, Bloomberg and all the other Democratic presidential candidates who purchased the DNC's national voter file pledged to update voter information. That means, for example, that nominee Joe Biden's likely presidential campaign will be able to use voter information that Bloomberg's massive campaign operation obtained while it was running.

Bloomberg's direct aid to the national party is possible only because he was a presidential candidate. Federal campaign finance laws place limits on the amount an individual can give to a political party committee. But people can lend or contribute as much personal money to their campaigns as they want. In turn, presidential campaigns can transfer unlimited sums to official party committees.