Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick tests positive for coronavirus, Marks City's first case – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Big Bear Lake has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Mayor Rick Herrick tested positive for the virus on Friday and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I was tested after a week of self-quarantine after what felt like a flu attack," Herrick said in a press release on Saturday. "The results concluded that I contracted the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in Big Bear. This is not the announcement that I imagined, but I hope that making public what is normally a private topic, type HIPAA, can be a learning moment for our united community. "

Herrick said he was quarantined as soon as he felt the symptoms.

"Although this was neither fun nor easy, I knew I was struggling with something and did not need to expose myself to others regardless of the disease," he said.

Herrick is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the press release.

Herrick urged residents to follow the on-site shelter order issued for San Bernardino County, including Big Bear Lake, and heed public health officials' warnings about the virus.

"The sooner we can collectively conquer this disease, the sooner we can get our lives back into a regular routine," he said.

Herrick has limited exposure to other city officials, none of whom show symptoms at this time, according to the press release. It is the tenth confirmed case of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.

For more information on COVID-19 in San Bernardino County, click here.