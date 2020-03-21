Beyonce and Jay-Z's stunning pool makes fans go crazy Thanks this photo

Jay Electronica finally delighted his fans with the recent release of his first studio album. A written testimony after about ten years of waiting.

The 43-year-old rapper, whose real name is Timothy Elpadaro Thedford, was first featured with the song "Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge)" in 2007, and further consolidated his name with the release of "Exhibit A,quot; and "Annex C,quot; two years later.

After his initial success, Jay Electronica apparently stopped creating new content, and with the exception of a few collaborative songs, has been out of the music business for the past decade.

However, the long pause suddenly ended when the lyricist announced that his debut album would finally come out.

After the unexpected release, the musician's fans were even more shocked to discover that Jay-Z had also collaborated on the project, and his voice could be heard on most of the tracks.

Also, when the official cover of A written testimony It came out, many began to speculate that Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce, had also helped with the creation of the album.

According to popular Twitter user AintNoJigga, who is believed to run in the same circles as rapper "99 Trouble,quot; and his spouse, the album cover photo, which showed an outdoor pool surrounded by exotic trees, was taken by not another but the Lemonade Interpreter and the place was his property.

The Twitter user turned to the popular social media platform to share a new message, in which he stated: "Beyonce took a picture of her group, and then they made the cover. Queen."

In a recent interview, he explained why he took so long to release the album: "When it's ready when it's ready." It doesn't matter if Donald Trump says, "Turn off the album." Maybe if Minister (Louis) Farrakhan said to get the album out, then maybe I could go home tonight and throw something together and get it out. Say like with Jay, that's almost like (asking), "How's the weather now?" If I go outside now, I cross the street and if someone recognizes me, the first question they will ask me is: "When will the album come?"

Beyonce is unlikely to address the matter directly.



