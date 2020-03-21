Bella Hadid urges fans to stay home with new topless photo

WENN / Dave Bedrosian

Along with a photo of herself sitting in front of a topless mirror, the model writes: & # 39; Not only for yourself but also literally for everyone and all the people you love & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Bella Hadid He shared a topless selfie while encouraging fans to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old model posted the plugin on her Instagram page on Friday (March 20, 20), showing her sitting in front of a mirror, dressed in beige pants and black sneakers, with a burrito strategically placed over her breasts.

%MINIFYHTML6e864076704ba4a774db325bc93126bd11% %MINIFYHTML6e864076704ba4a774db325bc93126bd12%

"My burrito and I tell you to stay inside! Not only for yourself but also literally for everyone and all the people you love," he wrote in the caption. "It's crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people still have trouble understanding that … don't be selfish!"

Bella suggested that fans could "meditate! Hang out with your dog / cat / fish! They're probably super excited to have your attention 24 hours a day … !! Learn to knit!" Together with other suggestions including joining the TikTok video sharing platform, writing a poem, discovering your rising sign, becoming a better person, and "wash those damn hands!"

"For the people who are still working and those who can't … I love you and I'm thinking of you!" she concluded.

<br />

The star's advice comes when the World Health Organization (WHO) urges people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Covid-19 outbreak has seen more than 283,700 registered cases of the virus, resulting in a death toll of more than 11,800, since it began in December (19).