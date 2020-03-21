Bella Hadid encourages the masses to stay home amid the spread of the coronavirus

Each celebrity has their own way of contributing to the common good, including keeping up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, who recently took to her Instagram to urge her fans and followers to self-quarantine and practice social estrangement after Jerome Adams, the Surgeon General of the United States, invited her to do so.

That said, not everyone is excited about the idea of ​​taking refuge in their homes, including Evangeline Lilly, who recently said she felt the government was overstepping its bounds by suggesting that people stay home.

Bella Hadid apparently does not agree with that position, because she urged her followers to do the same. Page Six reported on a post by the fashion model in which she urged fans to practice distancing, picking up where her friend Kylie left off.

The 23-year-old used her huge Instagram platform to post a topless photo of herself while holding a burrito and telling fans to stay home. The runway model said it was important for everyone to self-quarantine, not only for themselves but also for their loved ones.

Hadid added that he thought it was crazy that some people did not heed the warning, and still choose to hang out with friends. He added that a person should spend more time with pets.

Also, Bella shared another post in which she said she was changing out of her morning outfit for a "good day of self-quarantine on the couch." As noted above, the Surgeon General asked social media influencers to tell fans to stay home.

Jerome Adams, during his appearance on Good morning america, He commented on the phenomena in which children and adolescents often do not want to listen to their parents or other authority figures.

Adams joked that he has his own children and that they don't want to hear it, unlike other parents who complain about the same phenomenon. Either way, it ended up working, because the next day, Jenner did exactly what she asked.



