Bay Area Restaurateur has tips for healthy eating at home – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX) – While the state-wide home stay order is in place, even our diets may have changed as we make fewer trips to the supermarket. That means that we may not be feeding our bodies the nutritious food necessary to stay healthy.

Many people accumulated grocery items this week, particularly non-perishable items. Fresh food is more difficult to come by, but there are still ways to eat healthy if you take the time to prepare your menu.

Chef Amy Murray of Revival Bar and Kitchen in Berkeley is trying to grow her take-out business for dinner now that the restaurants have been completely closed. Murray is trying to offer fresh and healthy organic food to go.

"We introduce bone broth, turmeric tonic and vegan stuff," said Murray. "I think it is a good approach for the unknown factor like this virus."

Too much takeout can certainly hurt your budget, especially since many layoffs are faced. Chef Murray said there are simple ways to eat healthy at home if you prepare ahead of time.

Murray recommends making soups and stews that you can easily store and then reheat. Try pickling vegetables and get creative – think of slow roasted carrots to make a hummus.

"It really is very good pure vitamin C," said Murray.

Using ingredients like garlic, turmeric, and ginger will also help. Also, Murray suggests using a little heat.

"I'm a big fan of Cayenne and Aleppo pepper. A little bit of belly heat is really good," he said.

Many of the farmers markets in the Bay Area will try to stay open as long as they can. At this point, they are exempt from the order because they supply food.