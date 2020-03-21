Bay Area health workers forced to improvise because COVID-19 treatment requires a supply of superior protective equipment – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLf01c9377aa976592933b3b1e0398a41911% %MINIFYHTMLf01c9377aa976592933b3b1e0398a41912%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Michelle Gutiérrez Vo has been a nurse in the adult primary care department at Kaiser Permanente in Fremont for 20 years. She is currently in quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus, but upon her return she says she will not have the proper personal protective equipment, EPP.

"So I have heard of people being asked to reuse the mask," Gutiérrez Vo said on Skype.

She says that at this time, the administration is rationing supplies.

"They are giving the nurses surgical masks and PPE; I don't know how much PPE they are putting in a brown bag at the start of the shift and they need to make sure that it is intact for the rest of the shift and that it is not good care, not a good infection control is unacceptable. "

Kaiser Permanente told the Up News Info affiliate in Sacramento that "the health and safety of our patients, staff and community is our top priority."

Regarding the lack of protection, "we are prudently managing our resources to ensure that this equipment is available to our health care workforce for the duration of this pandemic."

The need for N-95 masks across the country is great. The #getmePPE hashtag is trending on social media. Health workers are asking for more supplies to fight the coronavirus.

At a South Georgia hospital where 26 patients have the virus, staff improvised. They cut surgical clothing to sew a second washable mask that fit the N-95s, prolonging their lives and protecting staff from viral patients.

In San Francisco, the GNC health products store in the Marina District is answering the call. Co-owner Amit Dow is accepting N-95 masks and other supplies to drop off at local hospitals.

"We are making a donation every day until the coronavirus disappears," Dow said. "This is great business … we really have to work together to get rid of this."

Mark Ellis stopped by GNC to donate skins on Friday.

"We have what we need in my house, so I think any extras that we don't really need right now are much more critical for people in hospitals," he said.

At ITC Medical Supplies at Geary, Karina Leiderman says there has never been such a shortage.

"It is sad to see people struggling to find what, a few months ago, was something simple, like a mask," said Leiderman.