Authorities search for a suspicious man in central MN after a woman denounced a possible kidnapping attempt – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspicious man after a woman reported that he was caught by an unknown person.

Police say the woman called to report the incident at 10 a.m. on Friday. She said she was walking in the 16000 block of Birchwood Lane, just north of Brainerd, when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her arm, according to Sheriff Scott Goddard.

The woman was able to escape by hitting the man, before escaping the area on foot.

Sheriff's officers and police then searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

He is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and "stubbled,quot; facial hair.

If you have information about your identity or your whereabouts, call the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.

"Public safety is paramount and I want the community to be aware that we are actively investigating this case and any leads we get. I ask anyone in the McKay Road area to check their surveillance camera systems on March 20 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to see if you can have images of someone matching the suspect's description, "Sheriff Goddard says.