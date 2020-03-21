"Astronaut,quot; families stressed by both worlds: China and Canada

VANCOUVER – Bonnie Ye, 42, left China four years ago to marry a Vancouver man she met on a Chinese matchmaking website. Soon, her husband moved between China and two houses in Vancouver, leaving her alone for long periods to care for their young daughter. Now they are both divorced.
Valerie Ng, 19, was so distraught as a child when her father left Vancouver to go to work in Hong Kong, she bit her ear until she bled. But she and her mother came to fear his sporadic visits home: he was a "shouter,quot;. After Valerie finishes college, her mother hopes to return to Hong Kong while her daughter plans to stay in Canada.
These are just two of the "astronaut families,quot; that have made Vancouver a global hub for tens of thousands of people whose lives span Canada and China. They are known as "astronauts,quot; because at least one parent, usually the father, spends a lot of time in the air, flying to and from mainland China, Hong Kong, or Taiwan to financially support the family.
Drawn by Canada's education system, passports for their children, and a haven outside of authoritarian China for cash and relatives, these transnational migrants are transforming the social fabric of Vancouver and injecting billions of dollars into the local economy. while creating challenges for families between two continents and two cultures
"Parents in Asia can become lonely and marriages are in jeopardy, wives face the stress of running a home alone, and children can be pampered when money and cars are replaced by lack of parental presence," said Prof. David Ley, professor emeritus of geography at the University of British Columbia and author of a book on the subject, "Millionaire Migrants,quot;.
Now that the government has told Canadians not to travel out of the country due to the coronavirus epidemic, living between Canada and China has become even more tense and difficult.
Immigrant advocates say the roots of the coronavirus in China also threaten to provoke discriminatory behavior towards the large Chinese population of Vancouver.
The phenomenon of the astronaut family in Vancouver began in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Hong Kong residents flocked before the territory was handed over to China. Successive waves of astronaut families also came from Taiwan and mainland China, with the wealth necessary to support this global lifestyle.
By 2007, a study by the Canadian Chinese Historical Society of British Columbia found that two-thirds of Canadian migrant men to Hong Kong between the ages of 25 and 44 lived and worked outside of Canada.
The influx of these cosmopolitan immigrants, with multiple passports and high incomes, has created a craft industry to serve the astronaut lifestyle.
There are helplines to advise women on how to deal with parenting single parents, psychologists to counsel adolescent girls experiencing feelings of neglect, and vacancy home monitoring services that will change exterior decorations every month, trim hedges, or They will even leave shoes outside the house to make them. It seems that a family is at home.
Vancouver has also become a North American hub for ultra-luxury car ownership valued at $ 150,000 or more, with sales driven, in part, by China's new wealth. There are also attorneys on call to defend "teenage astronauts,quot; who break the law on their super-fast trips.
Chris Johnson, a Vancouver-based lawyer, recalled advising a young client, who was still crashing his yellow Lamborghini, to get rid of his flashy car. Instead, his twenties, whose father lived in China, traded him for a gray Lamborghini.
This display of wealth and the dangers of accelerating youth has become a point of discussion in Vancouver, but he complains High housing costs remain even more intense in this real estate-obsessed city, and foreign homeowners are blamed, in part, for raising prices.
Vancouver has become one of the most unaffordable cities in North America, fueling resentment against migrant astronauts in the city, he said. Andy Yan, urban planner at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver.
"Racial, class and income inequality are converging with the proliferation of ultra-wealthy astronaut families in Vancouver," said Yan.
British Columbia authorities, concerned about the housing cost problem, have introduced a number of measures, including taxes on foreign homeowners and sprawling empty houses dotted with wealthy neighborhoods.
These measures, combined with China's efforts to impose limits on the amount of money leaving the country, have been helping to curb the escalation of Vancouver's home prices and mitigate some of the discontent among city residents.
Many families of astronauts reside in Richmond, a city near the Vancouver airport with a large Chinese-speaking population, rows of large houses, and sprawling shopping malls with Chinese signs.
On a recent afternoon in a food court, Ms. Ye, the woman who divorced her husband, lamented the sacrifices that the astronaut lifestyle had entailed for her and her 6-year-old daughter Lily, who was sitting quietly drawing a coloring book.
After giving birth to Lily in China in 2013, her husband sponsored her and her daughter to immigrate to Canada. But she said things quickly deteriorated, with her husband often out. While in China, he rented various properties there, prospering and buying two houses in Vancouver.
Despite her wealth, she said that when he was in Vancouver, he worked in low-level jobs as a waiter or in a supermarket to earn enough money to maintain his permanent residence. Taking low-skilled jobs to maintain residency status is not uncommon among astronaut families when the breadwinner cannot find a more lucrative job.
After her husband blamed her for not giving birth to a son, the two divorced. She has no long-term interest in staying in Vancouver.
“The only reason I stay in Canada is because of my daughter. As soon as I receive Canadian citizenship, I will return to China, "he said.
Queenie Choo, executive director of Success, a Vancouver-based social services organization that helps new immigrants, including many from China, said the transnational lifestyle created insecurities and a loss of intimacy for families torn apart by an ocean.
"Spouses living abroad in China are like migratory penguins who go looking for food for their families," Choo said.
In addition to feeling isolated, the wives left behind can also experience a culture shock when their Canadian teens turn their backs on Chinese culture or challenge parental authority, Choo said.
But some of these women also report finding a sense of liberation, particularly those from more patriarchal families, Professor Ley said.
"When you asked,quot; What is stressing you out? "Some replied that it was when their husbands returned home from China," he said.
Some families find the separation too much to bear, and abandon the astronaut lifestyle.
Eson Zeng, 46, said he felt lonely during the four years he spent apart from his wife and son, interacting with them only through WeChat, the Chinese social media site, during months of separation. He now works 12 hours a day at a Chinese food stand in Vancouver.
For children of astronaut families, lifestyle presents challenges but also many benefits.
William Hou, a business student at the University of British Columbia, grew up in Richmond, with his father running an auto parts business in Beijing and spending every six months in Vancouver.
When he was in Vancouver, his father would refuse to answer him if he spoke English. His son resented him at the time. “I would say,‘ I am Canadian. Why do I need to speak Mandarin? "Mr. Hou recalled." But my father said: "You must not forget where you come from."
But Mr. Hou, a class A student, came to appreciate being multilingual. He credited his family's situation for providing him with economic opportunities, a strong sense of independence, and the ability to live comfortably in two different worlds.
"I can feel at home in both Canada and China," he said. "It is an asset."
Winston Szeto contributed reporting.