VANCOUVER – Bonnie Ye, 42, left China four years ago to marry a Vancouver man she met on a Chinese matchmaking website. Soon, her husband moved between China and two houses in Vancouver, leaving her alone for long periods to care for their young daughter. Now they are both divorced.

Valerie Ng, 19, was so distraught as a child when her father left Vancouver to go to work in Hong Kong, she bit her ear until she bled. But she and her mother came to fear his sporadic visits home: he was a "shouter,quot;. After Valerie finishes college, her mother hopes to return to Hong Kong while her daughter plans to stay in Canada.

%MINIFYHTMLfaa6386fb27d3ceb84d1b77bdc9c3fc413% %MINIFYHTMLfaa6386fb27d3ceb84d1b77bdc9c3fc414%

These are just two of the "astronaut families,quot; that have made Vancouver a global hub for tens of thousands of people whose lives span Canada and China. They are known as "astronauts,quot; because at least one parent, usually the father, spends a lot of time in the air, flying to and from mainland China, Hong Kong, or Taiwan to financially support the family.

%MINIFYHTMLfaa6386fb27d3ceb84d1b77bdc9c3fc415% %MINIFYHTMLfaa6386fb27d3ceb84d1b77bdc9c3fc416%

Drawn by Canada's education system, passports for their children, and a haven outside of authoritarian China for cash and relatives, these transnational migrants are transforming the social fabric of Vancouver and injecting billions of dollars into the local economy. while creating challenges for families between two continents and two cultures