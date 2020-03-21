Ariana Grande promises support for small businesses and families amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML461263518501656571cbc9b65b95d5c511% %MINIFYHTML461263518501656571cbc9b65b95d5c512%

The restrictions implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the US. USA They have caused the closure of businesses and the loss of livelihoods for many casual workers.

Ariana Grande is to support charities that help small businesses, individuals, and families overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

As the virus has spread throughout the United States. In the US, restrictions on the hardest hit states, including California, New York and Washington, have caused the closure of businesses and the loss of livelihoods for many casual workers.

In response, Ariana announced in her Instagram Stories on Thursday (March 19) that she will support various relief organizations that provide relief, and urged her fans to do the same.

"As we distance ourselves socially and do the best we can to protect each other," he wrote. "My heart bleeds for the small businesses, individuals and families affected by all of this."

He then added that he will support a socially conscious investment organization, the small business aid efforts of the Opportunity Fund, the World Health Organization Solidarity Response Fund, the charity Feeding America and the emergency aid fund of Coronavirus from Give Directly.

Ariana Grande promised to help small businesses amid the coronavirus.

The hit maker "7 rings", who is of Italian heritage, will also donate to the Italian Red Cross, as the country has been hit hardest by the pandemic outside of China. By Friday, more than 41,000 people in Italy had contracted the virus, and more than 3,400 died as hospitals struggled to cope with the increase in cases.

Ariana did not specify how much she plans to donate to each charity.