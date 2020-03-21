Ari Fletcher threatens & # 39; Dog & # 39; fan criticizing his fight video

%MINIFYHTML6b333fe651878582a704b36499bd4dad11% %MINIFYHTML6b333fe651878582a704b36499bd4dad12%

Instagram

It all starts after MoneyBagg's girlfriend Yo shares on her Twitter account a video of her and one of her friends fighting each other while they are in quarantine.

Up News Info –

Ari Fletcher You have your own way of spending time during the quarantine period, even if it doesn't sit well with some people. However, the girlfriend of MoneyBagg Me He clearly did not want to receive any criticism and the event threatened the people who did.

It all started after Ari went to Twitter on Friday, March 20 to share a video of herself and her friends faking a fight at home. Getting playful, she captioned the clip: "This quarantine thing made us make a bad girl's club. We're doing great."

%MINIFYHTML6b333fe651878582a704b36499bd4dad13% %MINIFYHTML6b333fe651878582a704b36499bd4dad14%

His followers quickly jumped into the answer section to mock his way of fighting, which they called bad. "If you fight like that, in God they hit you every time," said one. "Ari, I love you baby, but please tell me you don't fight like that with that dizzy face," another chimed in.

%MINIFYHTML6b333fe651878582a704b36499bd4dad15% %MINIFYHTML6b333fe651878582a704b36499bd4dad16%

Ari did not reply to anyone in silence, he replied to the user who said, "Aw ari, I hope you don't fight like this." Ari said in response, "Girl, please stop," before threatening to attack her. "I will get close to any QUICK FOOD RESTAURANT you work on doing that Tik Tok and chase you," he continued.

Ari is among the celebrities who have been quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak. Several stars have also been diagnosed with the disease, with Andy Cohen being the most recent "After a few days of self-quarantine and without feeling well, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he said. "As much as I felt I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better."