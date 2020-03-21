Argh! Fort Worth Police Seek to Identify Portico Pirate Captured on Video – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance to identify a pirate from the porch.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. On March 13, surveillance footage captured the suspect, described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man, stealing a package from a house in the 300 block of San Marcos Drive.

If you recognize this scallywag, please contact our detective at 817-392-4712.

Report # 20-311093

The suspect was seen on video pretending to knock on the front door of the residence and wait several seconds before grabbing the package and returning to his vehicle: a black four-door Ford Fusion.

