Home Local News Argh! Fort Worth Police Seek to Identify Portico Pirate Captured on Video...

Argh! Fort Worth Police Seek to Identify Portico Pirate Captured on Video – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Argh! Fort Worth Police Seek to Identify Portico Pirate Captured on Video - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTMLfb016e0dd458e02c6c4d5dfc8b51cce111% %MINIFYHTMLfb016e0dd458e02c6c4d5dfc8b51cce112%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance to identify a pirate from the porch.

The suspect (Source: Fort Worth Police Department)

%MINIFYHTMLfb016e0dd458e02c6c4d5dfc8b51cce113%%MINIFYHTMLfb016e0dd458e02c6c4d5dfc8b51cce114%

At approximately 12:40 p.m. On March 13, surveillance footage captured the suspect, described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man, stealing a package from a house in the 300 block of San Marcos Drive.

The suspect was seen on video pretending to knock on the front door of the residence and wait several seconds before grabbing the package and returning to his vehicle: a black four-door Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact FWPD at 817-391-4712.

%MINIFYHTMLfb016e0dd458e02c6c4d5dfc8b51cce117%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©