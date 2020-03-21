AP FACT CHECK: Trump's breathless takes of drugs for the virus

%MINIFYHTMLd695a4ad7d9ba76cd36d6bd893038c1c11% %MINIFYHTMLd695a4ad7d9ba76cd36d6bd893038c1c12%

%MINIFYHTMLd695a4ad7d9ba76cd36d6bd893038c1c15% %MINIFYHTMLd695a4ad7d9ba76cd36d6bd893038c1c16%

WASHINGTON (AP) – "It could be a game changer." "Very exciting." "The way they acted with this kind of speed is incredible." "Very powerful." "This could be a breakthrough. Big breakthrough. "" We are going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately. "" There is great promise.

That's President Donald Trump, inflating expectations for a final game for the coronavirus crisis with his positive spin on a disease that is spreading without federally approved drug treatments, without preventive medicine, without a cure, and without enough equipment. to help all the sick.

Trump commanded the daily briefings on the coronavirus task force at the White House last week, introducing himself as a wartime president and making a variety of statements about the pandemic that were problematic or simply incorrect.

Public health officials who were with him retracted some of those statements. Most surprisingly, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke strongly to lower expectations that a drug to treat COVID-19 was available, as the President had repeatedly suggested.

A review of some of the rhetoric:

TRUMP: "We are going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that's where the FDA has been so great. They – have gone through the approval process. It's been approved." – information on Thursday.

THE FACTS: It is not true that a new medication has been approved and is ready to be shipped.

The drug in question, known chemically as chloroquine, has been available for decades to treat malaria, the mosquito-borne disease. Technically, doctors can already prescribe the drug to patients with COVID-19, a practice known as unauthorized prescription. But Trump falsely suggested that the FDA had just approved the drug specifically for the viral pandemic. That would mean that the drug met the FDA's safety and effectiveness standards.

Minutes later, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn emphasized that the drug still needs testing to determine if it can help patients. He said chloroquine would have to be tested in "a large pragmatic clinical trial to really collect that information."

Pharmacological trials generally require hundreds or thousands of patients and, even when accelerated, take weeks or months to complete. In his comments, Hahn cautioned against giving patients "false hope,quot; before the drugs are fully investigated.

While chloroquine has shown promise in preliminary laboratory studies, some experts are skeptical that it will be effective in human testing.

"I think it could be a game changer, and maybe not," Trump said, speaking about the drug.

But the FDA reiterated in a statement hours after Trump's statements that "there are no FDA-approved therapies or medications to treat, cure, or prevent COVID-19."

___

TRUMP: "If chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine works, or any of the other things you're looking at that aren't that far … your numbers will drop very quickly."

THE FACTS: The medications you refer to are for treatment in already infected patients. This does not prevent the spread of the virus. A study is testing chloroquine to try to protect healthcare workers at increased risk of infection, because a vaccine is probably a year or more away. It is too early to invest great hope in that or other drugs.

___

TRUMP, on the use of the antimalarial drug for COVID-19: "There is a tremendous promise based on the results and other evidence. There is a tremendous promise. – information Thursday.

THE FACTS: "No. The answer is no." That was Fauci's response when asked on Friday if there is any evidence that the drug is useful for COVID-19.

He went on to say that the hopes for the drug are based on "anecdotal,quot; information. "It wasn't done in a controlled clinical trial, so you can't really make a definitive statement about it."

___

TRUMP: "Today, I am also announcing that the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to tenants and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April." – press conference on Wednesday.

THE FACTS: Your safety on tenants is misleading. Most tenants are not protected from being evicted if they cannot make their payments until April.

Under HUD's plan for the pandemic, foreclosures and evictions would stop for 60 days in single-family homes with loans through the Federal Housing Administration. According to HUD, that would apply to approximately 8 million homes, and many of them are not rentals. Andrea Shapiro of the Metropolitan Housing Council, a New York-based housing advocacy organization, said the new protections only help a small number of people.

___

Associated Press writers Hope Yen, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Marilynn Marchione, and Ken Sweet contributed to this report.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE: a look at the veracity of the claims of political figures.

___

Find AP fact checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck