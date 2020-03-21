Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury? Oleksandr Usyk wants them both

Oleksandr Usyk is eager to take on Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury to end British dominance of the heavyweight division.

Fury completed an impressive seven-round demolition of knockout specialist Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month to collect the WBC title, while compatriot Joshua has the other three heavyweight belts after avenging his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. with a comprehensive points victory last December. .

Usyk, who, like Fury, is undefeated and has a London 2012 gold medal in common with Joshua, cleaned up the cruiserweight division and has similar designs after stepping in to take on the boxing's great men.

"I work hard at it," the 33-year-old Ukrainian told Sky Sports about his desire to have all the heavyweight titles, with a fight scheduled for May 23 against Dereck Chisora ​​next on the agenda.

That fight, along with Joshua IBF's mandatory defense against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, could still be a victim of coronavirus cancellations.

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said this week that Pulev's fight could be brought to an immediate showdown with Fury.

Usyk, who continues in the WBO line to challenge Joshua, is not overly concerned with such machinations.

"I want to fight both of them," the left-hander replied when asked if he had a preference between the two reigning champions. The last thing I think about is who will fight who. There are no predictions ".

Usyk's passing has been controlled by persistent injury. A bicep problem delayed his heavyweight debut – a seventh round stoppage by US official Chazz Witherspoon that remains his only exit since he knocked out Tony Bellew on a final cruiserweight assignment in November 2018.

"I need to stay active. I need to box," he added. "If your vocation is passive, it is not good. If you stay active, it is very good. This is my active vocation."