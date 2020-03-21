Angry, Donald Trump unleashes his anger on the reporter who asks him to reassure fearful Americans amid the spread of the coronavirus in an unrealistic briefing

Another day, another reason for President Donald Trump to lash out at a journalist who was simply doing his job and asking him a question about the spread of the coronavirus that has affected the entire world.

At a press conference on Friday, the former reality star-turned-politician criticized NBC reporter Peter Alexander. Trump angrily told the journalist that he was terrible at his job and that he should be ashamed of himself.

Trump was angered after Alexander asked him if he was giving Americans a false sense of hope with his optimism about the potential use of an antimalarial drug in response to the coronavirus.

The exchange began relatively calmly after Alexander asked Trump some questions about the drug.

Trump was discussing a possible drug that could cure the virus with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at his side.

When asked about the possibility of the drug being effective, Trump stated: "We will see how it works, Peter. I am not saying it will, but people may be surprised."

Alexander later asked Trump, "Is it possible that his drive to turn things around positively may be giving Americans a false sense of hope."

Trump responded negatively. "No, I don't think so. It may work. It may not work. I feel good about it."

Alexander asked Trump the following question: "What does it tell the Americans they look at now that they are afraid?"

Trump unleashed even more and declared, "I say you are a terrible journalist, that's what I am saying. I think that is a very unpleasant question. And I think that is a very bad sign that you are exposing the American people. The American people are seeking answers and you're looking for hope, and you're doing sensationalism and the same thing with NBC and Comcast. I don't call it Comcast, I call it Concast. "

.@PeterAlexander : Is it possible that your drive to put something positive in things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope? TRUMP: No, I don't think so … such a lovely question … I feel good about it. Just a feeling. I am a smart boy pic.twitter.com/TyCRqeMuE3 – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

Trump had not finished and was still breaking up with the journalist: “Let me tell you something. That is very bad information. And you should go back to reporting more than sensationalism. Let's see if it works. It can and it may not. I feel good about it, but who knows? I've been right a lot. "

Trump concluded with, "You should be ashamed of yourself."

Ad

Fauci, who was puzzled by what he witnessed, then went up to the podium to talk about the drug.



Post views:

0 0