Andy Cohen reveals he will host WWHL from home

Andy Cohen recently revealed that he was continuing his popular television show Bravo, See what happens live with Andy Cohen, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that is having a severe impact on the economy of the United States and the rest of the world.

The deadline was recently picked up in an influencer Instagram post in which he stated that he would continue the process as usual, but from the comfort of his own home, rather than from the studio.

Reportedly, Andy will return to the air on Sunday after Bravo suspended the usual production process due to the outbreak and the precautionary measure urged by the federal and state government. The deadline states that Ramona Singer, Jerry O’Connell and NeNe Leakes will appear in the series, and the production staff will work from home.

Cohen joked that "just when we thought our program couldn't have lower technology," everyone is working from home now. The star added that he thought it would be fun, but he wasn't sure how everything would unfold in the future.

Other late-night TV show hosts have done similar things, including Samantha Bee, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert. As most are aware, many of the major networks temporarily ceased operations due to the precautionary measure announced by the Trump administration and state-level governments.

Currently, the nation is under quarantine as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. What is clear about the coronavirus is that travelers from abroad were particularly at risk.

According to the Center for Disease Control and other federal organizations, many of the earliest cases seen in the nation were people who have just returned from a trip abroad, although this data is sure to change as travelers stay home.

Additionally, NBC recently revealed today that one of its long-standing employees and staff members died after contracting the disease. The man was reported to be an audio technician. The NBC president released a statement confirming today's sad news.



