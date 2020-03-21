Andy Cohen puts on hold & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39; Home Edition on hold after coronavirus diagnosis

WENN / Instar

The Bravo talk show host explains that "as much as I felt I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home," his health is the top priority now.

Andy Cohen he is putting his health on his show. Reaching out to his Instagram account on Friday, March 20 to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19, the television presenter also revealed that he has postponed plans to host a homemade edition of "Watch what happens live"

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and without feeling well, I tested positive for Coronavirus," the 51-year-old media character told his fans of the test result. On how it affected his talk show, he explained: "As much as I felt I could get on with what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better."

The author of "The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year" went on to "thank all medical professionals who work tirelessly for all of us." He then concluded his message by urging "everyone to stay home and take care of themselves."

Before testing positive for coronavirus, Cohen planned to record his famous talk show from home. "Arguably, our show is the lowest-tech night show in its current form. So the idea of ​​reducing it even further is ironic and hilarious," he told Variety on Friday morning.

"I mean, we are the show that I still can't believe receives a live signal from a very small clubhouse in Soho," shared the executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, before explaining the format of "Look What It happens live with Andy Cohen: @ Home, "" So now we're going to be from my own clubhouse in West Village. My show has always been something of a little klatch type coffee party show. And this seemed very natural. extension not only of the program, but obviously of the times in which we are now ".

Andy Cohen announced the home edition "WWHL" on his Twitter just hours before sharing his diagnosis.

The first episode of the home edition "WWHL" was scheduled to air on Sunday, March 22, before it was canceled. Cohen also tapped. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"star NeNe leaks, Television personality Singer Ramona Y "Sliders"alum Jerry O & # 39; Connell like the guests, who would join him in the video chat. "