Andrew Gillum is naked and vomiting in leaked photos of an alleged gay party

WENN / Johnny Louis

This comes after blogger Funky Dineva claimed he is an old friend and advocate of Gillum, adding that there are rumors that the latter was gay during his college days.

Photos of Andrew Gillum's alleged gay party had gone online. In the graphic images, the former Florida governor candidate was seen drunk and naked while lying on the floor inside a Miami hotel room.

Plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine inside were also found in the room. The photos, which were obtained by the Daily Mail from the police under the Freedom of Information Act, showed empty beer bottles and prescription pills strewn among the trash and dirty sheets that were covered in body fluids.

Gillum, who is married and has three children, was found inside the Mondrian Hotel room last week with two other men, Aldo Mejias and Travis Dyson. The last of whom received a methamphetamine overdose when police found them semi-naked and disoriented on Friday, March 13 after Miami Beach Fire Rescue workers received a call about a possible overdose.

After the news first spread, Gillum, who recently announced that he had decided to enter a rehab center to treat his alcohol addiction, was quick to issue a statement denying that he had used methamphetamine. Gillum explained, "I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to help one of my friends. Although I had too much to drink, I want to make it clear that I have never used methamphetamine."

He added: "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction our movement has caused. I am grateful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this hour."

However, Gillum has yet to address speculation that he secretly lives a gay life. If anything, the rumors only increased due to a statement by blogger Funky Dineva, who claimed to be attending Florida State University, a neighboring university of Florida A&M University in Gillum. Dineva, who is openly gay, shared with MTO News that he is an old friend and advocate of Gillum, adding that there were rumors that the latter was gay during his college days.

"There were rumors when we were in college that Andrew Gillum was gay," Dineva said of Gillum. He added, “ I'm not saying the man was gay, straight, or bisexual, but anyone who was in Tallahassee at the time, if they say they didn't hear rumors that Andrew was gay, it's a damn lie. "