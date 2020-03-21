Americans Facing Coronavirus Are Clogging Toilets

Many Americans appear to be following recommendations from public health officials to clean and sterilize counter tops, doorknobs, faucets, and other frequently touched surfaces in their homes.

The problem? Many are throwing away the sanitizing wipes, paper towels, and other paper products they used on the toilet.

The result has been a coast-to-coast surge in backed-up sewer lines and overflowing toilets, according to plumbers and public officials, who have pleaded with Americans to prevent the nation's pipelines from being further strained.

Many say the problems plaguing the nation's infrastructure have been compounded by a lack of toilet paper on store shelves, leading some to use paper towels, napkins, or baby wipes.