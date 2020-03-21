American players, including Jeremy Lin, return to China with basketball season ready to resume | NBA News

American basketball players, including Jeremy Lin, began to return to China in anticipation of the resumption of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season, which was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Local media reports said the league, which stopped on February 1, is seeking to resume on April 15, even though it has not yet received the necessary authorization from the China General Administration of Sport.

Mainland China, where the coronavirus broke out late last year, reported zero cases of the disease transmitted locally for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

The pandemic has forced the closure of most professional sports worldwide. The North American National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended its season on March 12 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

About 40 Americans and other foreigners play in the 20-team CBA league, and all will have to spend 14 days in quarantine after their return to China.

Lin, who sparked what became known as "Linsanity,quot; while playing for the New York Knicks in the 2012-13 NBA season, released a photo of himself on Friday at the Great Wall, north of the Chinese capital.

"He surely landed back in Beijing to end the CBA season!" The owner of the Beijing Ducks wrote in an attached message on Instagram.

"Excited about the hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the unemployed and all those who fight fear, anxiety and stress for an unknown future.

"Basketball has never been so significant. The world needs basketball now more than ever."

Former Sacramento Kings point guard Pooh Jeter is another American quarantined in China after returning to play for the Fujian Sturgeons.

"Day 1 in China," he posted on Twitter on Wednesday. "I greet my Fujian team for taking care of me. There are 13 more days to go."

Lithuanian Donatas Motiejunas said he hoped to return to the court playing for the Shanghai Sharks in mid-April.

"The team sent me a letter inviting me to come back, it was completely my choice," the former Houston Rockets forward told Houston's Fox 26 television station from China.

"It seems that all the restrictions will be removed at the end of the month and life will return to normal."