Amazon to start paying US warehouse workers twice as long for all overtime

Amazon said Saturday it will increase overtime pay for workers at its US warehouses. USA Between March 15 and May 9, Reuters reports. Instead of the standard time and a half they now receive for overtime, workers at Amazon warehouses in the US USA They will receive double their hourly rate for each overtime worked in a given work week, the company said.

The announcement comes a day after four U.S. senators sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, asking him to answer questions about how the company keeps its warehouse workers safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Senators sent the letter two days after the first U.S.-based Amazon warehouse worker tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Workers in Amazon warehouses have said the surge in orders, as people curl up in their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, has caused many to worry about their health. The edge He spoke to 24 warehouse workers and delivery drivers, who described the crowded workplaces, the lack of symptom screening tests, the shortage of cleaning supplies, and a pace that made sanitation difficult.