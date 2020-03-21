Allina Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield request public aid for mask donations – Up News Info

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Allina Health announced a community initiative requesting public help to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

Due to national shortages, both organizations are asking for a donation of factory-made N95 loop masks or trained volunteer volunteers to create CDC-approved reusable masks. Instructions on How to make hand-sewn masks can be found on their website.

Healthcare organizations need additional masks to help meet ongoing health care needs and to help preserve existing PPE for providers involved in the coronavirus response (COVID-19).

The masks can be safely donated every day from Sunday, March 22 through April 5, from 9 a.m. at 1 p.m. The masks can be left in the following locations:

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, 800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN

Abbott Northwestern Hospital – West Health, 2805 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN

Buffalo Hospital, 303 Catlin St, Buffalo, MN

Cambridge Medical Center, 701 S Dellwood St, Cambridge, MN

District One Hospital, 200 State Ave, Faribault, MN

Mercy Hospital – Mercy Campus, Coon Rapids, 4050 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN

Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus, Fridley, 550 Osborne Rd, Fridley, MN

New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th St N, New Ulm, MN

Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St, Owatonna, MN

Regina Medical Center, 1175 Nininger Rd, Hastings, MN

River Falls Area Hospital, Wisconsin, 1629 E Division St, River Falls, WI

St. Francis Regional Medical Center, 1455 St. Francis Ave, Shakopee, MN

United Hospital, 333 Smith Ave N, St. Paul, MN

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation, Golden Valley, 3915 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN

Note wWhen you come to donate masks, you will be asked to stay in your car. A staff member will come to you to accept your donation.

Details on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota volunteer driving effort can be found here.

