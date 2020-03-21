Allen, Texas woman "trapped in Honduras desperate to get out, terrified,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML288a2391d43025eb6f085595eef0f91611% %MINIFYHTML288a2391d43025eb6f085595eef0f91612%

“I am trapped in Utila, Honduras with hundreds of other Americans. We're desperate get out and terrified. "

That's Allen's resident Haley Jo Schwab's plea to Up News Info 11's Facebook inbox, as she and hundreds of other citizens are stranded abroad as countries around the world close their borders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Schwab said she went to Honduras in February for a divemaster internship and has been trapped there ever since.

A State Department spokesperson answered questions from Up News Info 11 News and confirmed that the Honduran government closed all borders (land, air, and sea) at 11:59 p.m. Sunday March 15, 2020 for a period of seven days.

"I was diving, I went back to the dive center and found that everything was shutting down immediately, without warning and with no chance of getting home," Schwab said.

Currently under a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week lockdown imposed by the police and the army, according to Schwab, she is desperate but said the United States Embassy "will not help her."

But a State Department spokesman said: "We have no higher priority than the safety of American citizens abroad." We are continually evaluating travel conditions in all areas affected by COVID-19, and will continue to update our travel notices and safety information for US travelers. USA As the situation evolves. "

The United States Embassy, ​​Tegucigalpa, told Up News Info 11 News that "it is monitoring the current situation in Honduras and is aware of the difficulties that the border closure and the curfew are creating for US citizens who need to get there. To united states,quot;. We are exploring all options to address current travel disruptions. "

The embassy confirmed that as a result of the curfew implemented by the Honduran government, supermarkets, service stations, and pharmacies are generally closed. But some grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations may be open a few hours a day.

Schwab explained that she and 159 others tried to rent a flight (with tickets for $ 1,050 each) that they thought would take them from Roatan, Honduras to Miami.

But Schawab said the Honduran government will not allow it.

In addition to his plight, Schwab said he works in tourism and has lost his job.

"I don't have enough funds to stay here until who knows when. There are Americans trying to get home with their children … please help us."

Other Americans are also tweeting about their plight in Honduras.

US citizen Emiliano J. Ruiz tweeted: "Help, I am a US citizen trapped in Honduras along with dozens of other citizens. All airports are closed indefinitely and are being forced into martial law. The US embassy has so far no answers. "

@DonnaShalala help I am a US citizen trapped in Honduras along with dozens of other citizens. All airports are closed indefinitely and martial law is imposed on them. The U.S. embassy has no responses so far. #stuckinHonduras – Emiliano J. Ruiz (@EmilianoJRuiz) March 20, 2020

In response to a State Department travel advisory, an American tweeted: "My parents and my sister are in Honduras and cannot leave because the country closed there and limits its next flight on Monday, they hope Honduras does not extend the quarantine If that happens, what will the United States Embassy do? We live in California. They are running out of money. "

My parents and sister are in Honduras and cannot leave because the country closed there limits with their next flight on Monday, they hope that Honduras does not extend the quarantine if that happens, what will the United States embassy do? We live in California. They are running out of money – melt (@ tratz456) March 20, 2020

An American father tweeted to President Trump: "Hello. Can you please help us? We are American citizens trapped in Honduras because the President of Honduras closed all borders due to the coronavirus. We want to go home, but no one is helping at the US embassy. United States in Honduras. Our 5-year-old son is desperate because he misses his home. "

Hi. Can you please help us? We are American citizens trapped in Honduras because the President of Honduras closed all borders due to the coronavirus. We want to go home, but no one is helping at the United States Embassy in Honduras. Our 5 year old son is desperate because he misses his home. – axel lizardo (@ajlizardo) March 20, 2020

The State Department said that US citizens in Honduras should:

Check the Embassy website for the most up-to-date information.

Sign up for STEP at STEP.state.gov to receive the latest updates from the Embassy.

