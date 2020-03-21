Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt confront their parents during quarantine

With the coronavirus taking hold around the world, everyone has been practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus at a faster rate. The silver lining in this situation is that people spend more time with their close ones and can get in touch with their true selves. Bollywood celebrities are no exception to the list, as they have also opted for quarantine.

Today, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a screenshot on social media in which the two sisters are seen in a video call with their parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Soni even shared the same thing on social media with the caption: "We can't always be in the same room, but we can still be together." Take a look at the following image.

Now, doesn't that seem like a happy family?

Tell us in the comments section about how you can keep in touch with your friends and family while you are at home.