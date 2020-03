In Afghanistan, at least 22 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

But with limited controls along the border with Iran, where the pandemic is rapidly spreading, health officials fear that the number may grow rapidly.

%MINIFYHTML42f02495e317096a8497a832c5c4792911% %MINIFYHTML42f02495e317096a8497a832c5c4792912%

Katia López-Hodayan of Al Jazeera reports.