AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel test positive for coronavirus

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced.

The legendary former defender and his 18-year-old son have been isolated for the past two weeks, but were found to have contracted the disease this week and will remain in quarantine until the virus is cleared.

Right winger Daniel is currently playing for Milan Under-19 and made his first-team debut earlier this season.

A statement on the Milan website read: "AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began showing symptoms of the virus.

"He was given a smear test (Friday), the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a striker for the AC Milan youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

"Paolo and Daniel are fine and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. Now they will remain in quarantine until they recover clinically, according to the medical protocols described by the health authorities."

On Saturday, Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala revealed that he and his girlfriend had contracted COVID-19, making him the third player on his team to catch him after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Italy is the country that has been most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government has issued a military blockade in an effort to stop the outbreak.

For the second day in a row, Italy suffered record death tolls after it was announced on Saturday that 793 more people had died of coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 4,800. The number of confirmed cases increased by 6,557, to 53,578, also a record for a single day. Globally, there have been around 13,000 deaths and almost 300,000 confirmed infections.

As the virus continues to spread, it's unclear when soccer leagues across Europe will return to action, but Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said this week that he hopes Series A can resume on May 3. .