A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 – Up News Info

Colorado saw its new cases of coronavirus on Friday make the largest single-day jump for the second day in a row, with 86 new cases reported bringing the total to 363.

More evidence is on the way, with 100,000 expected on DIA in the coming days, but it remains unclear how many of them will remain in Colorado.

Meanwhile, as more Coloradons continue to isolate themselves (which is especially difficult for older and more vulnerable citizens), many find parks and trails an increasingly busy place.

It was also announced on Friday night that public park options are being reduced in a major closure: Rocky Mountain National Park will be closed for the foreseeable future.

If you plan to go to a park, don't forget why social distancing is so important.

